Drunk Audi Driver Runs Over 5 People Sleeping On Footpath In Delhi Arrested

A drunk man driving an Audi car allegedly crushed five people, including an 8-year-old girl, sleeping on the footpath near Shiva Camp in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials said on Saturday.

Two couples were among the victims, who were hurt in the event and sent to local hospitals for treatment. On July 9, at around 1.45 am, the event happened next to the Indian Oil Petrol Pump. The car's driver was identified as 40-year-old Dwarka resident Utsav Shekhar. His medical records, according to the police, verified that he was intoxicated at the time of the occurrence.

#WATCH | Delhi | People sleeping on the footpath, near the Indian Oil Petrol Pump, in front of Shiva Camp, Vasant Vihar, were crushed by an Audi car. The victims are Ladhi (age 40 years), Bimla (age 8 years), Sabami (age 45 years), Narayani (age 35 years), and Ramchander (age 45... twitter/HGFdb4Feb3

- ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

When the police arrived on the scene after receiving the information, they discovered that the injured had been taken to the hospital. The victims were identified as Ladhi (40), her eight-year-old daughter Bimla, husband Sabami alias Chirma (45), Ram Chander (45), and his wife Narayani (35). All of them hailed from Rajasthan, the police said.

According to eyewitness reports and the police's first investigation, a white Audi vehicle drove over the people who were sleeping on the sidewalk. A legal case was started against the driver of the car, who was placed under arrest.

Police are doing a thorough investigation to determine the series of circumstances that led to the occurrence.

Back in May, at least two people were killed and three injured after a Swift car, driven by a 19-year-old boy, first hit a cyclist and then crashed into a roadside slum in west Delhi. In another case of negligent driving, a two-year-old girl died after being hit by a car driven by her 15-year-old neighbour in the city's Paharganj area in April.