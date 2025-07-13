N. Korea May Have Supplied Russia With Over 12M Artillery Shells Seol Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Yonha , as cited by Ukrinform.

The outlet refers to a report by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) of South Korea submitted to a lawmaker of the main opposition party. According to intelligence estimates, since October last year, North Korea has sent around 28,000 containers filled with weapons and artillery shells to Russia, mostly 152mm caliber.

This caliber is one of the main types of artillery ammunition used by the Russian army and is compatible with a variety of Russian weapons systems, including self-propelled howitzers, towed howitzers, and gun-howitzers.

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the intelligence report states.

Yonhap also recalls that since last October, North Korea has supplied Russia with significant quantities of weapons and ammunition, and has sent about 13,000 troops to support Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

Late last month, South Korea's intelligence agency also reported that Pyongyang may send additional troops to Russia in July or August. Russian state propaganda media later specified that North Korea is preparing to send 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to Kursk region to support Russian authorities' so-called“reconstruction” efforts in the area.

Kremlin to involve Laotian engineering troops in mine clearance in Kursk region – HUR

According to earlier reports, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the North Korean port city of Wonsan, where he reaffirmed Pyongyang's commitment to supporting all of Moscow's actions aimed at 'eliminating the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis.'

