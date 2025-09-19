Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IAEA Adopts Resolution On Safeguards For All Nuclear Facilities In Middle East

2025-09-19 08:05:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution submitted by Egypt calling for the implementation of full-scope IAEA safeguards across all nuclear activities in the Middle East.
According to Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the resolution -- backed by 120 countries -- is part of broader efforts to advance disarmament, strengthen the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and counter the proliferation of nuclear weapons.
The resolution urges all states in the region to accept full‐scope safeguards, join the NPT, and proceed toward establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

