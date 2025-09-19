Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Your Stories Never End: Thailand Welcomes GCC Travelers With Cultural Journeys And The Festival Of Lights

Your Stories Never End: Thailand Welcomes GCC Travelers With Cultural Journeys And The Festival Of Lights


2025-09-19 07:45:17
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travelers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to explore Thailand's vibrant culture and unique experiences this autumn, with exciting highlights across September to December 2025. From exploring hidden historical treasures to celebrating the iconic Festival of Lights, GCC tourists will find endless reasons to make Thailand their next getaway.


Seasonal Highlights for GCC Travelers:

3 Must-Do Experiences for GCC Travelers This Autumn in Thailand
  • September – Discover Ayutthaya: Just an hour from Bangkok, the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a fascinating glimpse into Thailand's golden era. Perfect for families and culture lovers, the ancient ruins and riverside atmosphere provide a memorable day trip filled with history, shopping, and photography.
  • October – Phuket Vegetarian Festival (21–29 Oct): This colorful cultural event transforms Phuket into a vibrant celebration of parades, performances, and unique culinary experiences. It's a lively festival that blends tradition with modern excitement, drawing visitors from across the world.
  • November – Festival of Lights (Loi Krathong & Yi Peng): Thailand's most enchanting celebration, where rivers are illuminated by floating krathongs and Chiang Mai's night skies glow with thousands of lanterns. This once-a-year event is among the most photogenic and meaningful festivals in Asia.

New Connectivity for GCC Travelers

Adding to the excitement, Etihad Airways will inaugurate its new direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai on 3 November 2025, giving GCC travelers easier access to Northern Thailand - home to luxury resorts, wellness retreats, and authentic cultural experiences.

Seamless Travel Experience

Thailand continues to be a preferred short-haul destination for GCC visitors, offering:
  • Halal-certified dining and family-friendly activities
  • Luxury pool villas and private getaways
  • Visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry for GCC nationals and residents
  • Exclusive promotions with airlines and travel partners for last-minute bookings

“Thailand is proud to welcome GCC travelers with experiences that combine culture, luxury, and convenience,” said [Insert TAT Dubai Director's Name].“This season is especially exciting, with the Festival of Lights and Etihad's new Chiang Mai service making Thailand even more accessible and inspiring.”

With authentic cultural celebrations, world-class hospitality, and new connections, Thailand offers GCC travelers the chance to create stories that never end.

MENAFN19092025005446012082ID1110084347

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search