Your Stories Never End: Thailand Welcomes GCC Travelers With Cultural Journeys And The Festival Of Lights
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travelers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to explore Thailand's vibrant culture and unique experiences this autumn, with exciting highlights across September to December 2025. From exploring hidden historical treasures to celebrating the iconic Festival of Lights, GCC tourists will find endless reasons to make Thailand their next getaway.
Seasonal Highlights for GCC Travelers: 3 Must-Do Experiences for GCC Travelers This Autumn in Thailand
-
September – Discover Ayutthaya: Just an hour from Bangkok, the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a fascinating glimpse into Thailand's golden era. Perfect for families and culture lovers, the ancient ruins and riverside atmosphere provide a memorable day trip filled with history, shopping, and photography.
October – Phuket Vegetarian Festival (21–29 Oct): This colorful cultural event transforms Phuket into a vibrant celebration of parades, performances, and unique culinary experiences. It's a lively festival that blends tradition with modern excitement, drawing visitors from across the world.
November – Festival of Lights (Loi Krathong & Yi Peng): Thailand's most enchanting celebration, where rivers are illuminated by floating krathongs and Chiang Mai's night skies glow with thousands of lanterns. This once-a-year event is among the most photogenic and meaningful festivals in Asia.
-
Halal-certified dining and family-friendly activities
Luxury pool villas and private getaways
Visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry for GCC nationals and residents
Exclusive promotions with airlines and travel partners for last-minute bookings
