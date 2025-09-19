Your Stories Never End: Thailand Welcomes GCC Travelers With Cultural Journeys And The Festival Of Lights

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travelers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to explore Thailand's vibrant culture and unique experiences this autumn, with exciting highlights across September to December 2025. From exploring hidden historical treasures to celebrating the iconic Festival of Lights, GCC tourists will find endless reasons to make Thailand their next getaway.

Seasonal Highlights for GCC Travelers:



September – Discover Ayutthaya: Just an hour from Bangkok, the Ayutthaya Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, offers a fascinating glimpse into Thailand's golden era. Perfect for families and culture lovers, the ancient ruins and riverside atmosphere provide a memorable day trip filled with history, shopping, and photography.

October – Phuket Vegetarian Festival (21–29 Oct): This colorful cultural event transforms Phuket into a vibrant celebration of parades, performances, and unique culinary experiences. It's a lively festival that blends tradition with modern excitement, drawing visitors from across the world. November – Festival of Lights (Loi Krathong & Yi Peng): Thailand's most enchanting celebration, where rivers are illuminated by floating krathongs and Chiang Mai's night skies glow with thousands of lanterns. This once-a-year event is among the most photogenic and meaningful festivals in Asia.

3 Must-Do Experiences for GCC Travelers This Autumn in Thailand

New Connectivity for GCC Travelers

Adding to the excitement, Etihad Airways will inaugurate its new direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai on 3 November 2025, giving GCC travelers easier access to Northern Thailand - home to luxury resorts, wellness retreats, and authentic cultural experiences.

Seamless Travel Experience



Halal-certified dining and family-friendly activities

Luxury pool villas and private getaways

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry for GCC nationals and residents Exclusive promotions with airlines and travel partners for last-minute bookings

Thailand continues to be a preferred short-haul destination for GCC visitors, offering:

“Thailand is proud to welcome GCC travelers with experiences that combine culture, luxury, and convenience,” said [Insert TAT Dubai Director's Name].“This season is especially exciting, with the Festival of Lights and Etihad's new Chiang Mai service making Thailand even more accessible and inspiring.”

With authentic cultural celebrations, world-class hospitality, and new connections, Thailand offers GCC travelers the chance to create stories that never end.