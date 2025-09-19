Du Announces 5G+ To Deliver Up To Double The Speed

du is announcing 5G+ delivering unparallel network speeds up to 2 times faster than before

5G+ will elevate customer experience and AI-driven apps performance

5G+ will transform mobile performance, delivering low latency and the best network experience for lightning-fast entertainment and seamless gaming

Dubai, UAE, September, 2025: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced 5G+, its next-gen 5G network advancement. 5G+ utilises du's 5G-Advanced architecture to deliver up to double the network speed. This will transform how customers experience mobile connectivity with unprecedented speed and performance that transforms everyday digital activities.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said:“By introducing 5G+ to our customers, du is setting a new benchmark for mobile performance in the UAE. We will deliver more than just faster speeds; unlocking new possibilities for our customers. With more customers using generative AI, 5G+ will provide an enhanced network capabilities to improve experience and performance on AI-driven apps. From streaming in ultra-HD and competing in mobile gaming, to powering AI-driven apps instantly, our customers will soon be able to enjoy experiences that are seamless, reliable, and truly next-generation. This is how we're shaping the future of connectivity and creating real value for our customers.”

Next-Generation 5G+ Experience:

5G+ advanced capability introduces a suite of network improvements designed to transform the mobile experience for customers, featuring faster speeds with significantly enhanced performance, lower latency for real-time applications and seamless connectivity, ensuring optimal service quality.

5G+ will transform how customers use their mobile devices every day, enabling instant movie downloads and uninterrupted ultra-high-definition streaming even in crowded venues, delivering lag-free gaming with competitive-edge response times, powering advanced AI applications like real-time translation and augmented reality, and ensuring crystal-clear video calls and seamless social media sharing with family, friends, and colleagues.

At the core of this advanced technology are several cutting-edge technology components that set 5G+ apart from traditional mobile services. The 5G+ represents a fundamental advancement, featuring next-generation mobile network infrastructure that operates independently of LTE networks, and delivering up to 2 times improvement in download speeds. Unlocking 5G+ capabilities requires a compatible device and a compatible SIM or eSIM.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.