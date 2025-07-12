'Imlie' Fame Sumbul Touqeer Shares How She Stays True To Herself Amid Social Media Pressure

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) 'Imlie' fame Sumbul Touqeer has opened up about how she handles the pressures of social media.

The television actress shared that she believes in staying true to herself rather than pretending to be someone else, and ensures that social media doesn't take control of her life. Expressing the same, Touqeer told IANS,“It can be an addiction if you let it control you. I have never been addicted to it because I understand that social media is for us, and we are not for social media.”

“Social media is very important for an actor because that's the only way you can connect with your fans. There are so many supporters and fans who come and interact with you, they send you blessings and love, so it is really important - but I try to limit my social media usage. I feel there are too many other things to focus on. I even have a screen limit set.”

Commenting on the increasing trend of judging artists by their online presence, Sumbul Touqeer expressed that follower count should not be the deciding factor when casting someone. She believes that an actor's talent and body of work should take precedence over digital popularity.“People have started believing that to hire someone, they need to look at their number of followers, but I don't think that is the right metric. An actor should be hired based on their body of work and craft, not their online popularity.”

The 'Bigg Boss 16' actress also expressed,“People just get carried away and make everything public. I feel there should be a limit to what one shares - everything is not supposed to be posted. But at the end of the day, it's a personal decision and a very subjective space.”

Sumbul concluded by emphasizing the importance of being real on social media.“You should always put your real self out there and not pretend to be someone else. I just try to be myself. I don't overthink my posts - I only post when I genuinely want to.”