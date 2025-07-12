'We'll Do Everything Possible To Ensure Chiquita Stays In Panama' Says Julio Moltó

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Julio Moltó, assured that the government will do everything possible to ensure that Chiquita remains in the country and continues operating in the province of Bocas del Toro. Moltó emphasized that they will see how they can reactivate this activity, ensure that Chiquita stays, and that Panama continues to be a major banana exporter. The minister also highlighted cocoa, which he considers one of the world-class products they have in the province of Bocas del Toro and which they will also be promoting. He also stressed that Chiquita must meet its conditions, and the government will be willing to listen and seek solutions.

Meanwhile, President José Raúl Mulino announced that Moltó pictured above, will hold a meeting with senior Chiquita executives next week, and the president did not rule out participating in the meeting. Mulino said he didn't know what the company's demands would be, but he's sure they'll accept his requests to return to the country. It's worth mentioning that the Chiquita Company closed its operations after a prolonged strike by banana workers, which resulted in millions in losses. Faced with this situation, the company laid off around 5,000 workers and closed its farms in the region.