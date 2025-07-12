'We'll Do Everything Possible To Ensure Chiquita Stays In Panama' Says Julio Moltó

'We'll Do Everything Possible To Ensure Chiquita Stays In Panama' Says Julio Moltó -
Meanwhile, President José Raúl Mulino announced that Moltó pictured above, will hold a meeting with senior Chiquita executives next week, and the president did not rule out participating in the meeting. Mulino said he didn't know what the company's demands would be, but he's sure they'll accept his requests to return to the country. It's worth mentioning that the Chiquita Company closed its operations after a prolonged strike by banana workers, which resulted in millions in losses. Faced with this situation, the company laid off around 5,000 workers and closed its farms in the region.
