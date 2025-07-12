Encroachment On The Acacia Forest Reserve Is A Crime Against The Environment And Humanity

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Magdy Abdullah

PortSudan( Sudanow)- In a heart-wrenching scene, the Acacia forest reserve in the heart of Sudan's capital, Khartoum, is under a systematic attack by some individuals with weak morals who are not hesitant to cut down trees and convert them into charcoal and firewood, in blatant violation of environmental protection laws and in the complete absence of oversight by the regulatory authorities responsible for preserving this unique natural treasure.

Sudanow-related sources said: Acacia Forest: More Than Just Trees

The Acacia forest is not just a green patch on the banks of the Nile; it is a rare natural reserve that represents one of the few remaining green lungs for the city of Khartoum, which is already suffering from urban sprawl and desertification. This forest boasts a rich environmental diversity, making it a destination for many migratory birds from Europe, South Africa, and other countries around the world, giving it global significance in ecological migration routes.

The Acacia forest is also an ecological and tourist haven for Khartoum's residents, who find in it a natural escape from the pressures of urban life, the noise of the city, and the harsh climate. It is a space for contemplation, birdwatching, tranquility, and mental balance, and an opportunity to strengthen the relationship between humans and nature.

The geographical location and biodiversity of the Acacia forest reserve make it more than just a green space. With a rich history dating back to 1939, it was designated as the largest nature reserve in Khartoum State. The forest spans 1,500 hectares and is located on the eastern bank of the White Nile, near the confluence of the Nile. It serves as a sanctuary for various resident and migratory birds, including geese, cattle egrets, terns, ibises, ducks, river gulls, and herons, many of which are considered rare species. The forest is also home to numerous songbirds and other bird species native to the poor savannah regions.

According to a 1993 survey in Sudan, the Acacia forest is home to 817 species of birds, with 18 of these species being migratory birds that come from Europe and the Middle East. The forest is also part of the Nile ecosystem and contains rare species of Acacia trees, as well as other trees and shrubs. It includes a reference botanical garden and boasts a rich biodiversity of plants, insects, and wildlife, making it a safe haven for these organisms and a valuable repository for preserving plant and animal species, as well as genetic resources.

Sources stated that what is happening in the Acacia forest is an organized crime and official negligence. Despite its significance, the Acacia forest is currently facing organized attacks in the form of random tree cutting and charcoal production, taking advantage of lax oversight and environmental degradation amid the exceptional circumstances the country is going through. Instead of protecting this reserve, administrative and regulatory negligence has opened the door for vandals to destroy it for short-term gains that amount to mere pennies.



The assault on the Acacia forest is an attack on the future of generations to come, on people's right to a healthy environment, and on the ecological and environmental security of Khartoum. Every tree cut down in the Acacia forest is a loss of shade, breath, habitat, bird's nest, and a piece of natural heritage that cannot be easily replaced.



An urgent call to experts in this field: protecting the Acacia forest is a collective responsibility that begins with enforcing environmental laws, proceeds through raising public awareness, and reaches accountability for perpetrators without leniency. The relevant authorities must recognize that failing to protect this reserve will lead to an inevitable environmental catastrophe that cannot be mitigated later.

The Acacia forest is not just a forest; it's a testament to life amidst devastation, and merely contemplating its disappearance should drive us all to take urgent action.