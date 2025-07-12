Sudan And Ethiopia: A Call To Reshape The Relationship With A New Vision Befitting Two Pivotal Neighboring Countries

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Dr. Abdallahi Idriss Abdallahi



Port Sudan – (Sudanaw)

In a region where challenges intersect and security and development stakes are growing, there is an urgent need to re-examine the relationship between Sudan and Ethiopia. This is not just for the sake of reassessment, but also for the purpose of rebuilding and revitalizing it on new foundations that advance the interests of both countries and serve the stability of the entire region.

Recent years have proven that relying on managing the moment or simply adopting a spirit of neighborliness is no longer sufficient to address the complexities of geopolitics.

It is essential to secure the vital interests of both parties, without this engagement being detrimental to Sudan's relations and interests with any of its neighbors.

As the country is on the verge of liberation from the imposed war with an honorable victory over the terrorist Al-Dagalo militias, and with the Government of Hope firmly positioned in accordance with a strategic vision emerging on the horizon, it was important to engage experts and knowledgeable people to examine future scenarios for Sudanese-Ethiopian relations.

This interview featured Ustaz Ammar Al-Arki, a political analyst and academic researcher specializing in the affairs of the Horn of Africa in general, and Sudan in particular.

Geographical Proximity

Al-Arki considered the shared border issue one of the most important issues requiring clear bilateral political will to consolidate solutions and avoid seasonal unrest, which burdens local communities in both countries.

He called on the Government of Hope to build a more stable relationship between Khartoum and Addis Ababa, emphasizing that this requires addressing sensitive issues responsibly and flexibly without compromise, through frank dialogue and political will that maximizes mutual gains.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam... An Opportunity to Rebuild Trust

Al-Arki explained that the Ethiopian government's recent invitation to Sudan to participate in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam's inauguration, scheduled for next September, carries an important symbolic dimension that expresses a positive openness that deserves appreciation.

He added that Khartoum must approach this invitation from a perspective that respects the initiative, without neglecting the ongoing need for a binding legal agreement that will achieve the desired water security for Sudan and give the project a truly cooperative character, as hoped, rather than entrenching a fait accompli. While celebrating the achievement does not conflict with the need to regulate the operation and filling mechanism, reaching transparent agreements preserves the rights of all and reduces chronic concerns.

Transformations in the Region... and a Shared Responsibility to Establish Stability

Regarding recent regional developments, particularly the escalating tension between Ethiopia and Eritrea, Al-Arki pointed out the need for Khartoum to act with a shared strategic vision that contributes to maintaining balance and preventing a slide toward polarization that could harm the three countries.

He stressed the importance of transforming neighborhoods into a tool for regional stability, through cooperation and networking of interests that enhance opportunities and reduce challenges, rather than reducing the relationship to mere attempts at temporary containment.

A Call for Common Sense... Not a Choice of Alignment

Regarding the concerns sometimes raised in Cairo or Asmara regarding any Sudanese-Ethiopian openness, Al-Arki explained that these concerns should not confuse relations, but rather be managed with a logic of transparency and coordination.

He added, "Sudan is acting from a position of sovereignty, not courtesy, and its rapprochement with Ethiopia does not in any way mean a rupture with Egypt or collusion with Eritrea." He underscored that Sudan, with its strong relations with its sister neighbor Eritrea, is best positioned to extinguish the fire of sedition between Ethiopia and Eritrea, highlighting its true ability to contain crises between neighboring countries without isolating itself.

Finally

The relationship between Sudan and Ethiopia is too great to be reduced to a moment of tension or managed with circumstantial logic. It is a relationship between two countries that constitute fundamental pillars of stability in East Africa, the security of the Red Sea, and the depth of the African continent.

Therefore, what is required is not a regression or clinging to sensitivities, but rather a move toward a more mature relationship based on dialogue, transparency, and respect for mutual interests, within a framework of complete equality and the safeguarded sovereignty of both parties.

Khartoum's call to develop its relationship with Addis Ababa is not a timid or hesitant call, but rather an expression of a conscious vision that recognizes that a mature partnership with Ethiopia represents a pillar of Sudanese and regional stability.