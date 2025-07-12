403
Local Fintech Dibsy Enables Himyan On Apple Pay For E-Commerce Expanding Qatar's Digital Payment Stack
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Keen on expanding the digital payment stack for businesses across the country, Qatar-based payment company Dibsy has enabled Himyan, the national payment card, on Apple Pay for e-commerce.
Merchants using Dibsy can now accept Himyan payments through Apple Pay across their digital channels instantly and with no additional setup required, Ahmed Mohamed Isse, co-founder of Dibsy, announced.
Himyan, launched by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) in 2024, is a cornerstone of the country's digital transformation strategy and a key initiative under the Third Financial Sector Strategy and the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024–2030.
As Qatar's national payment card, Himyan enhances local infrastructure, promotes financial inclusion, and reduces transaction costs across the ecosystem.
Isse said:“E-commerce is a key driver of Qatar's digital economy, and a robust payment stack is essential to that transformation. By enabling Himyan on Apple Pay specifically for online shopping, we're strengthening the national payment infrastructure and supporting QCB's vision for a secure, efficient, and digitally empowered economy. This directly supports the objectives of the Third Financial Sector Strategy, the NDS3, and Qatar National Vision 2030.”
The announcement follows the QCB's recent rollout of Apple Pay for Himyan cardholders, enabling secure, contactless, and online payments via iPhone and Apple Watch.
“At Dibsy, Apple Pay is the most used payment method across our entire stack, chosen first by both merchants and consumers for its speed, security, and convenience. By combining that experience with Himyan, we're making advanced digital payments more local, cost-efficient, and aligned with Qatar's strategic priorities,” Isse pointed out.
