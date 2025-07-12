NC Denied Permission To Observe Martyrs' Day

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Srinagar district administration on Saturday rejected a request by the ruling National Conference seeking permission to visit the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqshband Sahib in old Srinagar to pay homage on July 13, observed by the party in remembrance of the 1931 killings.

In its application to the district magistrate, the party had stated that NC president Farooq Abdullah and other senior leaders intended to visit the graveyard to offer tributes to the 22 people who were killed during protests against the rule of the Dogra Maharaja, Hari Singh, on July 13, 1931.

However, the district administration turned down the request. Srinagar Police confirmed the development through a public advisory posted on social media platform X, stating,“The District Administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on 13th July 2025 (Sunday).”

The advisory further cautioned the public to comply with the directions.“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” it added.

July 13 was previously a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, with official functions held to commemorate the 1931 events. The day was removed from the list of gazetted holidays following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory in 2019.

In past years, mainstream leaders and political workers would visit the Nowhatta graveyard to pay homage. In recent years, however, similar requests have been denied, and movement around the site has been restricted.

Last year, several political leaders were reportedly placed under house detention to prevent gatherings at the site. This year's denial marks a continuation of the post-2019 administrative approach toward the observance of July 13.