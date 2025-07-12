NC Denied Permission To Observe Martyrs' Day
In its application to the district magistrate, the party had stated that NC president Farooq Abdullah and other senior leaders intended to visit the graveyard to offer tributes to the 22 people who were killed during protests against the rule of the Dogra Maharaja, Hari Singh, on July 13, 1931.
However, the district administration turned down the request. Srinagar Police confirmed the development through a public advisory posted on social media platform X, stating,“The District Administration Srinagar has denied permission to all applicants intending to proceed towards Khawaja Bazar, Nowhatta on 13th July 2025 (Sunday).”
The advisory further cautioned the public to comply with the directions.“Any violation of these orders shall invite strict legal action under relevant provisions of law,” it added.
July 13 was previously a public holiday in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, with official functions held to commemorate the 1931 events. The day was removed from the list of gazetted holidays following the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory in 2019.Read Also NC Seeks Permission To Honour July 13 Martyrs Video: Altaf Bukhari Demands Official Holiday On July 13
In past years, mainstream leaders and political workers would visit the Nowhatta graveyard to pay homage. In recent years, however, similar requests have been denied, and movement around the site has been restricted.
Last year, several political leaders were reportedly placed under house detention to prevent gatherings at the site. This year's denial marks a continuation of the post-2019 administrative approach toward the observance of July 13.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment