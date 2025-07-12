Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Discusses Cooperation With NATO 2Nd-In-Command

2025-07-12 03:03:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 12 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi on Saturday held talks with NATO Deputy Secretary-General Radmila Shekerinska on means of boosting defense cooperation between the GGC member countries and the alliance.
The meeting was held during the Dubrovnik forum (2025), Croatia, said a statement released by the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
The two sides discussed a host of regional and international issues of joint interest and means of bolstering the cooperation between the GCC and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
The GCC, founded in the early 80s of the past century, comprises Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. (end)
