US Push Meets Nigerian Rebuff

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Nigeria's foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, has accused the United States of mounting significant pressure on African countries to accept deported Venezuelans, including individuals released directly from US prisons-a demand Nigeria says it cannot meet given its own domestic challenges. Speaking from Brazil at the BRICS summit on 11 July, Tuggar emphasised that with a population of roughly 230 million and pressing socio-economic issues, Nigeria cannot shoulder such responsibilities.

The diplomatic row follows a White House meeting on 9 July where President Trump met leaders of Liberia, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania and Gabon. Reports indicate that Trump and senior officials, including immigration hardliner Stephen Miller, pressed for“safe third‐country agreements” to which deported migrants would be sent when direct repatriation proved difficult.

Internal US documentation reportedly urged African governments to permit“dignified, safe, and timely transfers” of third‐country nationals from the US. One example includes the placement of eight deportees in South Sudan-only one of whom was South Sudanese-prompting concerns over legality, transparency and human rights.

Tuggar asserted there is a direct link between US pressure to accept deportees and Washington's punitive measures against Nigeria, including a recent 10 per cent tariff on Nigerian exports. He also addressed newly imposed US visa restrictions-Nigerians are now limited to single-entry, three-month non‐immigrant permits, down from previous multi-year visas-which he described as being tied to Nigeria's refusal to comply.

Responding to the visa policy, Tuggar clarified that Nigeria has maintained reciprocal visa flexibility for US citizens and implemented only an e‐visa system to streamline entry. He characterised US claims of reciprocity as a“false claim” and said diplomatic engagement continues to resolve misunderstandings.

See also Ouattara Girds for Fourth Term Amid Opposition Clampdown

Liberia's President Boakai and other West African leaders reportedly refrained from publicly endorsing US demands. Liberia's foreign minister stated that discussions about third‐country deportations were preliminary and did not signal agreement. Civil society and rights advocates have sharply criticised the policy, warning it treats African nations as“dumping grounds” for deportees and raises human rights concerns.

US officials argue the arrangements could serve mutual interests, enhancing trade and diplomatic relations amid a shift away from traditional aid. Analysts suggest African participation may be conditional on incentives such as tariff relief or improved visa access. Control Risks analyst Beverly Ochieng notes that some countries might cooperate“to avoid losing access to the US economy or economic initiatives and bilateral relations”.

Legal developments are also shifting the landscape. A US Supreme Court decision upheld the federal government's authority to deport migrants to third countries, even without direct repatriation. Meanwhile, previous attempts-such as the UK–Rwanda deal-have faltered due to legal pushback, with critics highlighting similar human rights concerns.

As pressure increases, Nigeria stands firm that it lacks the capacity to absorb deportees with criminal histories. Tuggar warned that acquiescing could set a dangerous precedent, amplifying future expectations for hosting foreign detainees. Attempts by the US to negotiate policy changes appear to be part of a broader strategy to leverage migration control in reshaping relations with African nations.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?