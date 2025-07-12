Ethereum Based Meme Coin Little Pepe Continues Its Rise With Over $5.5M Raised In Presale

DUBAI, United Arab Emirate, July 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe , the fast-growing EVM Layer 2 meme coin, has officially surpassed $5.5 million in presale, marking a significant milestone as it enters Stage 5 with tokens now priced at $0.0014.

The project continues to draw big attention from investors and meme coin enthusiasts alike with its unique mixture of internet-driven culture and real blockchain innovation. Unlike most meme coins that rely simply on hype, Little Pepe is constructed on a custom EVM-compatible Layer 2 community, presenting lightning-fast transactions, low-cost gas prices, and a scalable infrastructure.

Meme Energy Meets Blockchain Utility

Little Pepe has crossed a major milestone by raising over $5.5 million in its ongoing presale and has now entered Stage 5, wherein every $LILPEPE token is priced at $0.0014. This growing guide from early investors displays growing self confidence in the project's long-term vision. Unlike many meme coins that fade after the preliminary buzz, Little Pepe is shooting attention with a clear focus on both subculture and software.

What makes Little Pepe different is its Ethereum-well matched Layer 2 blockchain, which is designed to be rapid, stable, and cheap to use. While Ethereum's important community frequently faces congestion and high fuel costs, Little Pepe's custom Layer 2 gives a smoother experience with low transaction costs and high speed. This infrastructure allows for smooth interaction with decentralized apps, NFTs, and other blockchain tools-without the usual technical friction.

As crypto investors begin to look beyond hype and seek real value, Little Pepe is emerging as a strong project for long-term success. It's not just a fun meme project-it's a full ecosystem with the potential to grow. With its strong community, solid foundation, and growing presale momentum, $LILPEPE is quickly becoming one of the most watched meme coins of 2025.

Built on a Purpose-Driven Layer 2 Chain

At the heart of Little Pepe's growing attraction is its Layer 2 network, a blockchain developed to handle high-volume meme coin activity, and decentralized applications without the congestion and costs associated with Ethereum's mainnet. Fully compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), the Little Pepe Chain lets in for seamless integration of smart contracts and dApps, whilst retaining lightning-fast speeds and low costs.

This focus on infrastructure sets Little Pepe apart from previous meme tokens. It's not just about viral moments-it's about building a long-lasting platform that meme enthusiasts, traders, and developers can rely on. With scalability baked in from the start, Little Pepe is well-positioned to handle both cultural buzz and functional growth.

A Community-Fueled Movement

One of the key drivers of Little Pepe's rise is its growing and passionate community. From Telegram and X, fans are generating massive engagement with memes. Crypto influencers and early-stage investors alike have taken notice, helping the project expand beyond just a presale into something resembling a cultural movement.

This kind of grassroots energy is critical for meme projects-but Little Pepe goes a step further by backing that community energy with a roadmap rooted in real technical development. The result is a meme coin with actual staying power, not just a quick rise and fall.

Stage 5 Presale

With Stage 5 now live, crypto enthusiasts have an opportunity to join the project while it's still gaining ground. The presale price of $0.0014 marks a steady climb from earlier phases, reflecting increased demand as more people recognize the project's potential.

The presale has already brought in $5.5 million+, and with each stage fully sold out before moving to the next, momentum is only building. Little Pepe's journey is far from over-in fact, it's just beginning. As it continues to grow its infrastructure, expand its community, and prepare for future listings, the project is emerging as a serious player in the meme coin space with real blockchain backbone.

About Little Pepe

Little Pepe is a next-gen Layer 2 blockchain designed to merge meme culture with high-speed, low-cost decentralized infrastructure. Built for scalability, security, and accessibility, Little Pepe supports EVM-compatible applications and is powered by means of the $LILPEPE token. The project's mission is to create a meme coin environment wherein utility meets virality, empowering users through cutting-edge technology and lightning-fast transactions.

