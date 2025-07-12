403
US Envoy Warns PKK/YPG Over Delays in Integration
(MENAFN) The United States' representative to Türkiye and its Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, stated that the terrorist group PKK/YPG in Syria could encounter complications with both the Turkish and Syrian administrations if it does not move swiftly with its integration efforts.
"The US will do its best to ensure a fair and proper decision is made. If they want to come to America and live with us, they can do so," Barrack told a news agency following a media briefing in New York on Friday.
Barrack discussed the background of these groups, explaining, “The YPG emerged from various offshoots of the PKK, and the SDF emerged from various offshoots of the YPG.”
When reminded of a past remark claiming that “the SDF is the YPG and the YPG is a derivative of the PKK,” he clarified, “I have never said that the SDF is a derivative of the PKK.”
"It's not unthinkable that whoever the constituency is for the YPG or the SDF has distanced themselves from the PKK. So, I don't think it's a derivative. It's another organization," Barrack continued in his statement to the news agency.
When questioned about the messages sent by the PKK/YPG — which identifies itself as the SDF in Syria — regarding the importance of acting promptly in the integration process, Barrack was asked about potential challenges if this timeline isn’t followed.
He answered: “The problems that will arise are disagreements with the Syrian government and the Türkiye government. The US government has stated that it will review all their issues and do its best to ensure a fair and accurate decision. If they want to come to America and live with us, they can do so.”
