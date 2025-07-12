403
Egypt, Germany Urge Immediate Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Egypt and Germany engaged in talks regarding progress on the ongoing ceasefire discussions between Israel and Hamas, emphasizing the critical necessity to end hostilities promptly and establish a diplomatic route toward a durable resolution of the Palestinian conflict.
As stated by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Friday, Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke by phone on Thursday with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, providing updates on Gaza ceasefire negotiations and efforts to secure the release of hostages and detainees.
Since Sunday, Israel and Hamas have been conducting discussions in Doha, facilitated by Egypt and Qatar with participation from the United States.
The proposed agreement entails a 60-day ceasefire. Hamas referred to the negotiations on Wednesday as “difficult,” attributing the stalemate to Israel’s “intransigence.”
Abdelatty highlighted the urgent “need to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people” and stressed the importance of delivering humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which remains afflicted by “catastrophic humanitarian conditions” amid the Israeli blockade.
He also mentioned Egypt’s plans to organize a conference focused on early recovery and rebuilding in Gaza, scheduled to occur once a ceasefire is finalized.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has waged a harsh campaign in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of nearly 57,800 Palestinians, primarily women and children.
The ongoing bombardment has devastated the region, causing shortages of food and the outbreak of diseases.
