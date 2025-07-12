Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Demands Arrests for ICE Officers' Attackers

2025-07-12 10:24:51
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump harshly criticized demonstrators on Friday who allegedly hurled stones and debris at Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel, labeling them “SLIMEBALLS” and directing authorities to detain them.

“I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

He accused the protesters of inflicting “tremendous damage” on recently issued federal vehicles and expressed serious concern over the "disrespect" shown toward law enforcement.

Trump instructed the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, and border official Tom Homan to direct ICE, Homeland Security, and police officers to stop their vehicles and apprehend individuals who launch rocks or bricks, by "using whatever means is necessary to do so."

The president also empowered ICE agents to protect themselves if attacked, underscoring that he does not want police or federal agency vehicles to be targeted again.

"AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION," he declared.

Earlier that day, Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited flood-impacted regions in Texas, where they participated in a roundtable with emergency personnel and conducted an aerial inspection of the disaster zones.

Federal officers encountered multiple demonstrators on Thursday while executing an immigration operation at Glass House Farms in the rural area of Camarillo, California.

