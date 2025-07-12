IDF: Struck 250 Terror Targets In Gaza In Last 48 Hours
Taking on X, the IDF said,“IDF forces continue to strike terrorist infrastructure and terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip: approximately 250 terrorist targets were attacked in the last 48 hours".
"IDF forces from Divisions 98, 36, 162, 143, and 99 continue to operate under the guidance of Military Intelligence and the Shin Bet against terrorist organisations throughout the Gaza Strip," it added.
Division 98 forces are still active in Gaza City's Zaytoun and Shuja'iyya neighbourhoods, the security forces stated.
The IDF reportedly found and destroyed Hamas' and Islamic Jihad's explosive devices and observation positions that were used to ambush Israeli soldiers in since Thursday.
IDF mentioned that their Air Force troops under the direction of the division's fire control centre killed dozens of“terrorists” who were allegedly waging war against the people of Israel in the region.
In the last 24 hours, Division 162 forces have destroyed terrorists and attacked terrorist infrastructure, the IDF detailed.
“As part of the activities of Brigade 401, the forces identified two Hamas terrorists; immediately after identification, an aircraft struck and eliminated the terrorists," IDF said.
Over the course of the last day, the combat unit of the Givati Brigade conducted operations in the Beit Hanoun region of the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF is reportedly killing a large number of 'terrorists' and destroying weaponry, infrastructure, and underground routes as part of the operation.
“In the last 48 hours, the Air Force struck approximately 250 terrorist targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets attacked in support of ground forces: terrorists, booby-trapped buildings, weapons storage facilities, anti-tank launch positions, sniper positions, combat tunnels, and additional terrorist infrastructure," said the IDF.
