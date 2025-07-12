Soberbuzz Podcast: Josh And Heidi Follow Up With A Personal Request

Originally, Josh and Heidi Case co-founders of Sober and the hosts of the“Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast on the NXC Podcast Network planned to have a small wedding ceremony but outside distractions were getting in the way so the couple has decided to make their wedding about themselves other than a fun personal request to the Sober global community. Heidi posted this on Wednesday July 9th on their Instagram @SoberBuzzToken ;

After debating whether or not to have a traditional wedding we've decided to elope! We want our hive to participate by helping us decide where to go! We will release more details on Friday, but until then help us decide where to go by commenting down below with your best wedding destination suggestions!

Inaugural Episode: Why, What, Global Community and more .

The couple has received hundreds of suggestions in the less than 36 hours since the first announcement including many serious and they assume some not so serious destinations.

Heidi Case Director of Online Content and Merchandise , said,“We want the day to be about us and not anything or anyone else. Once Josh and I started talking about where we should go, he said everyone loves a wedding so let's ask our followers to give us suggestions. I thought this is exactly the type of thing that is real, raw, authentic and personal we should share with the Sober community. I am already talking about deeply personal matters openly with the community from my addiction to my traumas and my mental health so getting suggestions on where to elope is another way to bond with our community.”

Heidi added,“I am the luckiest girl in the world; I am marrying the man that is meant for me, and he is who I want to spend the rest of my life with. Josh is the man who helped me see I was so much more than I believed. I love this man! Plus, it has been fun to see the suggestions and there have been some definite absolutely no ways come over!”

The couple has seen everything from Austin where they reside to New York City, Paris, New Orleans, Seattle, Jackson Hole, Thailand, Santorini, Florida, Savannah, Jamaica, Charleston, Madrid, Gatlinburg, Cleveland, Montreal, Las Vegas (NV & NM) Florence, Milan, Venice, Nashville, Cabo, Fargo, Palm Springs, San Francisco to places where you would not expect a couple from the United States to elope to like Mogadishu, Afghanistan, Iran and The Door to Hell in Turkmenistan.

Josh Case CEO said,“I am glad we put this out there once we decided we are going to elope. It has started some fun dialogue and we have received some touching and deeply personal messages from our community. Our wedding is going to be amazing no matter where we go. What matters is I am marrying the lady I love, my best friend and this may not make sense, but Heidi is the person I grew up with and became an adult, we have watched each other grow so much over the 21 months since we met.”

Josh and Heidi plan to elope in August. They will decide where they will go and when by next Friday July 18th. The couple plan to include the community by posting pictures and short videos that will include wedding dress shopping, their photo shoot, the elopement, and updates along the way.

Josh added,“I will say I have wanted to go to The Door to Hell since seeing it on The History Channel a long time ago, but I am making better choices now in my life and realize the future Mrs. Case would not find that as romantic as me.”

The Sober“Spreading the Good BUZZ” podcast airs new episodes every Monday and Thursday available on YouTube , Amazon , iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, Podcast Addict, Podcast Guru, Podverse, TrueFans. Sober also posts daily inspirational and motivational content on their Instagram @SoberBuzzToken along with podcast clips and other media.

