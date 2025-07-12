Bitcoin Hits New Highs Above $118,000, Triggers Massive Short Liquidations

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Bitcoin reached over $118,000 in early July 2025. This quick rise led to $1.1 billion in short position liquidations across crypto markets.

Short sellers faced heavy losses. They had bet on a price drop. The event points to a strong market turnaround. It fits patterns seen in earlier bull phases. Liquidations like this increase price swings.

Investor Funds Flow into Bitcoin ETFs

The rise links to new inflow from big players. Bitcoin ETFs saw large inflows. One report noted $294 million net inflow in late October 2024. This came during a streak of positive days. It shows an uptick in Bitcoin trust from institutions. BlackRock's ETF alone got about $15 billion since January 2024. Other funds added billions too.

Why the interest? Bitcoin acts as a hedge against rising prices. Its limited supply appeals when money supply grows. ETFs simplify entry. No need to hold coins directly. This changes views on crypto. It moves from edge bets to standard assets. More inflows could steady the market long-term.

Signals from Market Charts

Charts support the upbeat mood. MACD points to firm upward force. It compares price averages. A cross above the signal line favors buyers. RSI stands at around 72 to 73. This level means overbought status. Prices rose too fast. A pullback might follow. Yet, the setup recalls old cycles. Bitcoin overheats then corrects before new peaks.

In past runs, such signs led to big gains. Now, they suggest strength with caution.

Outlook for Bitcoin Prices

Experts forecast higher levels. One analysis sees Bitcoin at $220,000 to $330,000 by end of 2025. It uses a 365-day SMA to extrapolate. This model follows a power law path. Bitcoin grows in set ways over time.

Not all agree. Factors like rules or economy shifts matter. Still, current trends back growth. The liquidation, inflows, and charts align for more ups.

Broader Market Effects

This surge affects the whole crypto space. Ethereum and others rose too. Liquidations hit $635 million for Bitcoin alone. Total crossed $1.1 billion. Bears suffered most. Bulls gained ground.

It challenges old ideas. Crypto once seemed just for speculation. Now, with Wall Street in, it gains respect. ETFs bring steady funds. This could reduce wild swings over time.

Yet, risks remain. Overbought signals warn of drops. Past cycles had corrections after highs. Traders must stay alert.