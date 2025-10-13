Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Pushes for Talks with Afghanistan After Border Clashes

2025-10-13 02:34:13
(MENAFN) Pakistan on Sunday called for immediate diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan after one of the most violent cross-border confrontations in recent years left dozens of military personnel dead or wounded on both sides.

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, Pakistan emphasized its commitment to peaceful resolution. “Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan,” the ministry said, adding that combating terrorism remained a “common cause.”

Despite the appeal for calm, Islamabad stressed vigilance in light of ongoing tensions. The statement noted that Pakistan continues to “closely” monitor the border situation and will take “all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people.”

The call for dialogue follows intense skirmishes on Saturday — the deadliest since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

According to Afghan officials, nine Afghan soldiers were killed in the clashes. Kabul further claimed that 58 Pakistani troops had died.

Pakistan, however, confirmed 23 fatalities and 29 injuries among its forces. The Pakistani military attributed the attack to what it called an “unprovoked attack” by the Afghan Taliban, accusing them of acting in coordination with “Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij,” a term Pakistan uses to refer to militants of the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a counterclaim, the Pakistani army said “more than two hundred (200) Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralized.”

New Delhi has not issued any response to the allegations.

Authorities in Kabul stated that hostilities ceased following mediation efforts led by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

