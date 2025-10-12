Mohit Suri Reveals What Kept Him Inspired Last Year, During The Making Of 'Saiyaara'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Director Mohit Suri, who delivered the superhit 'Saiyaara', has shared what kept him inspired throughout last year, and during the making of the film.

On Sunday, Mohit took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and shared a picture of actor Rajkummar Rao and director Tushar Hiranandani from the sets of the film 'Srikanth'.

The picture shows both the actor and director in deep thought looking at a phone screen. Mohit wrote on the picture,“Congrats @rajkummar_rao for winning the best actor #filmfareawards again for my brother @tusharhiranandani film #Srikanth. It's the film that inspired me most last year! So so happy”.

Rajkummar Rao received the Critics' Best Actor Male at the recently concluded Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad. Mohit also shared the same picture on his Instagram post.

He wrote in the caption,“@rajkummar_rao wins again #filmfareawards so well deserved !! Aur Yeh kaunsa secret formula dikha raha hain mere bhai @tusharhiranandani ! Mujhe bhi Bata .. after #saandhkiaankh best actress awards #srikant wins best actors award .#backtoback award winner ..aeeeinnn”.

'Srikanth' is a biopic directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It follows the story of Srikanth Bolla, a visually-impaired industrialist from Andhra Pradesh, who faced prejudice, was denied opportunities in India despite topping board exams. But eventually he got accepted abroad on merit. He returned to found Bollant Industries and pursues social entrepreneurship, aided by mentors such as his teacher Devika and business partner Ravi Mantha.

The film emphasises resilience, inclusion of persons with disabilities. dignity, overcoming systemic barriers in education, and social entrepreneurship. It avoids heroic exaggeration for much of its runtime, opting instead for a more grounded and honest portrayal.

