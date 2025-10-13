Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aircraft Crash Claims Two Lives in U.S. Texas

2025-10-13 02:39:23
(MENAFN) A small aircraft went down Sunday near Hicks Airfield, leaving at least two people dead, according to local authorities cited by local media.

Emergency response teams from the Fort Worth Fire Department were dispatched to the crash site along North Saginaw Boulevard, media reported, referencing official police logs.

Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek stated that the twin-engine jet came down behind a parking lot in an industrial zone. The facility is home to a business that stores large vehicles, including 18-wheelers, trailers, and campers.

Details regarding the flight's departure point and intended destination remain unclear, Trojacek added.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified and will take charge of the ongoing inquiry.

Footage shared across social media platforms captured thick black smoke billowing from the crash site.

