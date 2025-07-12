Globetrotters Viewing Mine Clearances In Mehdili Village Of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil (PHOTO)
Gadir Namazaliyev, operations chief of Team No. 3 from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), informed the group that demining has been underway in the Mehdili/006/05 minefield for 171 working days. The contaminated area spans 83,111 square meters, of which 58,379 square meters-or 85.21 percent-have already been cleared. To date, 1,077 mines have been detected, including 922 anti-personnel mines of Armenian origin and 155 anti-tank mines produced in Russia. All discovered mines have been safely neutralized by ANAMA's explosive ordnance disposal team.
