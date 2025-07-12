403
Media reports US continues weapons shipments to Ukraine
(MENAFN) The United States has resumed certain weapons shipments to Ukraine following a short-lived pause by the Pentagon, according to a Thursday report by the Associated Press (AP), which cited unnamed U.S. officials. The deliveries, which had been temporarily halted last week over concerns about declining U.S. stockpiles, have now restarted and include 155mm artillery shells and guided GMLRS rockets. Reuters also confirmed the resumption, though details on the timing and quantity remain unclear.
The pause last week affected shipments of precision munitions and air defense interceptors. A White House official, speaking anonymously, claimed the situation was not a true "pause" but rather a review to ensure military aid aligned with broader U.S. defense priorities. The Pentagon, notably, never made a public announcement about any suspension.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized Western arms supplies to Ukraine, arguing that they exacerbate the conflict without altering its fundamental trajectory.
President Donald Trump addressed the situation on Wednesday, affirming continued support for Ukraine’s defense, though he sidestepped questions about who ordered the delivery halt. He also voiced frustration over what he views as a lack of coordination between the Pentagon and the White House, according to the AP.
Trump expressed concern over the high costs of military aid, particularly regarding Ukraine's request for more Patriot missile systems, which he described as “rare and very expensive,” with each unit costing roughly $1 billion. He noted that the request is still being reviewed.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has repeatedly appealed for more Patriot systems, but Trump has previously stated that the U.S. is unable to produce them in sufficient quantities.
Trump also accused former President Joe Biden of depleting U.S. weapons reserves through unchecked aid to Ukraine. According to the Kiel Institute in Germany, the U.S. has committed nearly $115 billion in military and financial assistance to Ukraine since 2022. Unlike Biden, Trump advocates for a ceasefire and renewed negotiations with Moscow as a way to resolve the conflict.
The Kremlin has consistently denounced arms deliveries to Ukraine, warning that they escalate tensions and prolong the war. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that such support undermines peace efforts.
