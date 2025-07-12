Radhikka Madan On 'Sarfira' Turning 1: Time Flies By So Fast

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) As the Akshay Kumar-starrer Sarfira completed a year since its release on Saturday, actress Radhikka Madan talked about why playing the character of Rani was one of the most challenging roles that she has ever played.

She said: "It's been a year of Sarfira, and all I can say is time flies by so fast. It was as if we were filming just a few days ago! Rani is one of the most challenging roles that I've ever played.”

Playing Akshay's on-screen wife, Radhikka essayed the role of a Maharashtrian woman, and captured the nuances of Marathi culture.

“I am a Delhi girl and I have been challenging myself with different dialects with every project, from the Uttar Pradesh accent to the Jaipuri accent, and now the Marathi accent - it was quite exciting. Many speak Marathi in Mumbai locally, so I'd spend time locally to understand the authenticity of the language and polish my Marathi,“ Radhikka added.

The actress shared that it was also incredible working with some of the best personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Vikram Malhotra, the producer.

She added:“After working with him in Sarfira, I'm quite excited for our next, Subedaar.”

Directed by National Award winner Sudha Kongara, Sarfira showcases a captivating story set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry.

She will next be seen in "Subedaar”, which stars Anil Kapoor. Set against the backdrop of India's heartland, the film delves into the gripping journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor), who now faces the turbulence of civilian life.

On the OTT front, she was seen in“Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo” directed by Homi Adajania. It stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra and Naseeruddin Shah.