Delhi Building Collapse: People Had Noticed Some Issues Earlier, Says Resident
"At around 7:15 A.M., a building collapsed in Gali No. 5, Welcome area. It was a three-storey building, and members of the Matroop family were among those inside. Some people have been rescued so far, while rescue operations are still ongoing," said Sandeep Lama.
A resident shared his account of the moment the collapse happened, saying, "At around 6:45 A.M., the lights suddenly went out. When I looked, I saw that a building had collapsed. Police officers arrived, and three people have been rescued so far. There's no way to enter from the other side, it's a narrow lane."
Another colony resident recounted the shock and panic, "I was sitting when suddenly the building collapsed. People had noticed some issues earlier, too. I quickly picked up the children. I'm in a lot of pain and can't think properly."
The incident occurred around 7 A.M., triggering panic in the densely populated neighbourhood. The building came crashing down, trapping several residents inside. While three people have been rescued so far, it is feared that nearly a dozen individuals may still be buried under the debris.
Rescue operations are being carried out by personnel from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). At least seven fire tenders are at the site. However, narrow lanes and the crowded layout of the locality have made rescue efforts extremely challenging.
The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Initial reports suggest the building was old and structurally weak. With heavy monsoon rains lashing Delhi recently, authorities suspect that water seepage and structural fatigue may have played a role.
The local administration has ordered a probe and initiated a structural survey of nearby buildings to assess safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment