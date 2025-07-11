Azerbaijan Publishes Fresh Insights Into Foreign Trade Activity

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The legal entities and individuals of the Republic of Azerbaijan carried out trade operations with their partners in 161 countries of the world through May of the current year, exported products to 103 countries, and imported from 153 countries.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that the country's foreign trade turnover for the period through May 2025 amounted to $20.2 million, taking into account the statistically estimated value of exported crude oil and natural gas, which were registered with the customs authorities, but customs clearance was not fully completed. Of the trade turnover, $10.3 million, or 50.8 percent of the trade turnover, was the value of products exported from the country, while $9.9 million (49.2 percent) was the value of imported products, resulting in a surplus of $339.5 million.

Compared to January-May 2024, foreign trade turnover increased by 12.6 percent in actual prices and decreased by 1.1 percent in real terms. Imports increased by 10.3 percent in real terms, and exports decreased by 8.8 percent.

Exports of non-oil and gas goods through May 2025 amounted to $1.4 million, increased by 11.6 percent in actual prices compared to January-May 2024, decreasing by 11.4 percent in real terms.

The data gleaned from the State Customs Committee shows that 25.5 percent of the country's foreign trade turnover went to Italy, 11.7 percent to Türkiye, 10.3 percent to Russia, 8.4 percent to China, 3.2 percent to Germany, 2.6 percent to the US, 2.5 percent to the UK, 2.2 percent to Kazakhstan, 2.0 percent each to Croatia and Romania, 1.7 percent to Greece, Australia and Switzerland, 1.6 percent to the Czech Republic and Georgia, 1.5 percent to Bulgaria and Portugal, 1.2 percent to Iran, 1.0 percent or less to Mexico, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, 0.9 percent to Japan and the Netherlands, and 12.3 percent to other countries.

As much as 46.6 percent of exports went to Italy, 13.0 percent to Türkiye, 4.1 percent to Russia, 3.7 percent to Croatia, 3.5 percent to Romania, 3.0 percent to Greece, 2.8 percent each to Portugal, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, 2.7 percent to Germany, 2.5 percent to Georgia, 1.7 percent to Switzerland, 1.3 percent for the UK, 1.2 percent each for the Netherlands and Ireland, 0.9 percent for Serbia, 0.8 percent for Ukraine, 0.7 percent each for Thailand and Indonesia, 0.5 percent for Denmark, 0.4 percent each for the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan, and 2.7 percent for other countries.

The value volume of non-oil and gas exports is dominated by the share of goods shipped to Russia (31.5 percent), Türkiye (17.9 percent), Switzerland (9.1 percent), Georgia (8.9 percent), Ukraine (5.4 percent), Kazakhstan (3.2 percentpercent), United Arab Emirates (3.1 percent), US (2.2 percent), Belarus (2.1 percent), Uzbekistan (1.4 percent), Turkmenistan (1.3 percent), Italy (1.2 percent), China (1.2 percent), Germany (1.1 percent), Canada (1.0 percent), Estonia (1.0 percent).

Of the total value of products imported into the country, 17.3 percent were imported from China, 17.2 percent from Russia, 10.2 percent from Türkiye, 5.2 percent from the US, 4.2 percent from Kazakhstan, 3.9 percent from Germany, 3.8 percent from the UK, 3.6 percent from Australia, 2.5 percent from Iran, 2.2 percent from Mexico, 2.1 percent from Italy, 2.0 percent from Uzbekistan, 1.7 percent each from Japan and Switzerland, 1.6 percent each from Brazil and South Africa, 1.5 percent each from Korea and Belarus, 1.4 percent from Canada, 1.2 percent from Ukraine, and 13.6 percent from other countries.

Over January-May 2025, compared to the same period of the previous year, exports of fresh fruits from the most important products increased by 35.3 percent, fresh vegetables - by 5.7 percent, potatoes - by 65.5 percent, sugar - by 41.7 percent, vegetable oils - by 28.3 percent, mineral fertilizers - by 27.2 percent, cement clinkers - by 31.0 percent, ferrous metal pipes - by 54.8 percent, cotton yarn - by 23.6 percent, while exports of fruit and vegetable juices increased by 22.2 percent, canned fruits and vegetables - by 5.9 percent, tobacco - by 53.1 percent, tea - by 1.3 percent, margarine, other mixtures suitable for food - by 37, 9 percent, natural grape wines and grape must - by 44.4 percent, cotton fiber - by 9.5 percent, polypropylene - by 9.6 percent, polyethylene - by 5.4 percent, electricity - by 27.2 percent, unprocessed aluminum. - 5.9 percent. percent, ferrous bars - 44.2 percent, bentonite clay - 10.1 percent.

\Compared to January-May 2024, in January-May 2025, wheat imports increased by 55.4 percent, butter, other dairy fats, and spreads by 10.2 percent, raw sugar by 50.1 percent, potatoes by 20.1 percent, tea by 22.8 percent, and fresh vegetables by 32.6 percent. cigarettes by 2.6 times, passenger cars by 22.1 percent, household air conditioners - by 28.6 percent, ferrous metal rods by 37.4 percent, rubber tires by 28.0 percent, trucks by 0.1 percent, mineral fertilizers by 0.7 percent, furniture by 0.2 percent, polyethylene by 12.8 percent, buses by 2.1 times, polypropylene by 7.7 percent, household refrigerators by 7.1 percent, fresh fruits by 16.2 percent, chocolate and chocolate products by 2.6 percent, vegetable oils by 38.4 percent, flour confectionery 6.6 percent, poultry and processed products 8.3 percent, beef 20.1 percent, pharmaceuticals 16.3 percent, rolled steel 0.8 pipes made of ferrous metals 26.4 percent, calculating machines, blocks and appliances 11.7 percent, synthetic detergents 9.8 percent, washing machines 6.7 percent, corners made of ferrous metals 5.2 percent, cement 7.2 percent.