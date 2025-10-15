'Work Needed On Ground, Not Just On Paper': Rajasthan HC Slams State Govt Over Dilapidated Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 15 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has strongly reprimanded the state government over the poor condition of school infrastructure across the state.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a tragic incident involving the death of students due to a school building collapse in Jhalawar, the court emphasised that action must go beyond paperwork and reflect visible improvements on the ground.

Questioning how repairs will be done for Rs 5 lakh, a division bench comprising Justice Mahendra Goel and Justice Ashok Kumar Jain asked about the adequacy of the funds allocated for school repairs.

The Advocate General, Rajendra Prasad, submitted an affidavit stating that Rs 5 lakh had been earmarked for repairs of the most dilapidated schools, with the work expected to be completed by March 2026. Repairs in other schools would be completed by November 2026.

The bench questioned this move, stating,“How can repairs be done for Rs 5 lakh? Lakhs are spent just on whitewashing. It seems the budget was allocated without any prior inspection.”

In response, the Advocate General said the government was prepared to increase the budget if required. He also noted that 11.46 per cent of the total school education budget had been approved for infrastructure improvement.

Dissatisfied with the existing oversight mechanisms, the High Court directed that repair work should be inspected by an independent agency rather than the Public Works Department (PWD), citing recurring issues arising from contractor negligence.

The court asked all parties involved to submit names of potential independent bodies for the task and reiterated the need for impartial monitoring.

The bench further remarked, "You talk about work, but nothing is visible on the ground. Even today, students are studying under tin sheds."

Highlighting the need for a systematic approach, the court instructed that schools across all districts be graded based on their condition to ensure repair work is carried out in a prioritised and structured manner.

The bench directed the state government to submit a comprehensive action plan by October 31, including timelines, budgets, and monitoring mechanisms.

The Advocate General informed the court that additional funds from the central government are expected in November and requested time to present a full roadmap.

The matter will be heard again on October 31, with the court stating it will continue to monitor the situation closely, keeping the safety of students as the highest priority.