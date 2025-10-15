Odisha: BJD Names Ex-Minister Snehangini Chhuria As Its Candidate For Nuapada Bypoll

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced veteran leader and former minister Snehangini Chhuria as its candidate for the Nuapada Assembly by-election, to be held on November 11.

“I wish to declare Snehangini Chhuria, a strong leader from Western Odisha who has served in our Biju Janata Dal ministry in the past and also served in many important portfolios and issues. She has always fought for the poor, the downtrodden and women in particular. She has been a tremendous asset to the party; therefore, we have concluded in our party that she will be the candidate from the Biju Janata Dal for the ensuing by-elections in Nuapada,” said Patnaik, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

He also congratulated Chhuria for her past good works and assured the support of the party and all its leaders. The former CM also informed about visiting Nuapada for the campaigning in support of Chhuria.

“I congratulate her with all my heart for the many good works that she has done for the people of our state, particularly the poor and women, in the past. We will all be there to support her, and I will be visiting Nuapada,” added Patnaik.

Meanwhile, two-time MLA Chhuria also expressed her gratitude to the party supremo for selecting her as a candidate for the by-elections in Nuapada by reposing his faith in her.

“I have worked for the party and the people of Odisha, and I have also served as the party observer in Nuapada four times in the past. The party has shown its faith in me by announcing my candidature. I salute all the residents of Nuapada and am confident that the people of Nuapada will ensure my victory by a huge margin. I pledge today that I will serve the people of Nuapada-my extended family-in their moments of joy, sorrow, and hardship until my last breath,” said Chhuria.

She also stated that the party will win the Nuapada elections by a huge margin, marking the triumph of truth over falsehood.

Earlier in the day, the ruling BJP declared Jay Dholakia, the son of senior BJD leader late Rajendra Dholakia, as the party's candidate for the Nuapada bypoll.

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi as the party candidate for the by-election.

The Nuapada Assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Dholakia's father and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.