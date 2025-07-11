Kimberly Olsen Joins The Red Head As Executive Producer, A Powerful WWII Tale Of Resistance, Courage, And Defiance

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Above: Visionary Filmmaker and Social Justice Advocate Kimberly Olsen Joins Groundbreaking Film About Dutch Resistance Hero Hannie Schaft."Kimberly Olsen has joined the highly anticipated WWII feature film, The Red Head, as Executive Producer. Known for her powerful and socially conscious storytelling, Olsen brings her signature depth and international perspective to this timely historical epic.







Above: The Red Head PENDRAGON PICTURES

LOS ANGELES, CA - July 11, 2025 - Pendragon Pictures is proud to announce that acclaimed producer Kimberly Olsen has joined the highly anticipated WWII feature film The Red Head as Executive Producer. Known for her powerful and socially conscious storytelling, Olsen brings her signature depth and international perspective to this timely historical epic.







Above: The Red Head executive producer Kimberly Olsen.

Olsen is best known for her work on three standout 2025 films, The Emerald Purse, 1780, and Woman Unchained, all of which explore themes of resilience, identity, and historical justice. Through her production company, Coupage Productions, she has produced over a dozen impactful features and documentaries, including Following Harry, a celebrated documentary by Susanne Rostock (Sing Your Song) chronicling the final twelve years of legendary recording artist-activist Harry Belafonte's life.







Above: Harry Belefonte documentary Following Harry co-executive produced by Kimberly Olsen.

An American expat originally from New Jersey, Olsen has spent the past 25 years living across multiple countries. Her global experiences and commitment to truth-telling have given her a sharp eye for cultural nuance and a profound understanding of human endurance. Her most recent film, The Emerald Purse, explores intergenerational trauma and Holocaust memory.

Directed by Timothy Hines and produced by Susan Goforth, the filmmaking duo behind The Wilde Girls, 10 Days in a Madhouse, The Red Head is their most ambitious and emotionally charged project to date. Set during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, the film tells the harrowing and heroic true story of (Hannie) Jannetje Johanna Schaft, the courageous Dutch resistance fighter known as "the girl with the red hair," who became a symbol of hope and defiance during one of humanity's darkest chapters.

The Red Head will immerse audiences in the stark realities of life under fascist rule, exploring the brutality of occupation and the fierce resistance led by ordinary citizens. From sabotage missions to daring rescues and lethal acts of rebellion, Hannie's journey is a powerful testament to the strength of one woman's conviction in the face of evil.







Above: The Red Head PENDRAGON PICTURES

In an era increasingly defined by social unrest and rising authoritarianism, Hannie Schaft's legacy feels more relevant than ever. Her unwavering bravery and her tragic execution just weeks before the liberation of the Netherlands, serves as a rallying cry for those who still believe that a single voice can ignite change.

Pendragon Pictures is committed to delivering not only a visually stunning film, but a meaningful cultural work. As the studio puts it: This is more than a movie. It's a mission.

Above a short video about Hannie Schaft The Red Head:

Production on The Red Head begins Fall 2025.

The Wilde Girls Official Trailer:

Meanwhile, director Timothy Hines' most recent release, The Wilde Girls, produced by Susan Goforth, continues its theatrical rollout following acclaimed premieres in Los Angeles and New York. The film, which stars Cali Scolari, Lydia Pearl Pentz, and Teddy Smith, has been met with rave reviews, earning a 92% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.4 rating on IMDb. The Wilde Girls opens wide in U.S. theaters this summer and will stream globally this Fall.