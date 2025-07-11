Amarnath Yatra Gets Massive Army Security Cover

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the 38-day annual Amarnath Yatra, the Indian Army has rolled out Operation SHIVA 2025, deploying over 8,500 troops alongside advanced surveillance and combat technologies.

According to official sources, the large-scale operation is being carried out in coordination with the Civil Administration and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The multi-layered security cover has been activated across both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, especially in view of heightened threat perceptions following Operation Sindoor and concerns over Pakistan-backed proxy elements.

As part of the deployment, over 50 Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) and Electronic Warfare (EW) platforms have been placed to detect and neutralize drone-based threats. Real-time UAV surveillance and PTZ camera feeds are continuously monitoring Yatra convoys and the Holy Cave.

Engineer task forces have been mobilised for infrastructure support, including bridge laying, track widening, and landslide mitigation.

In terms of medical and emergency support, the operation includes:



150+ doctors and paramedics

Two Advanced Dressing Stations

Nine Medical Aid Posts

A 100-bed field hospital 26 oxygen booths with 2 lakh litres of oxygen stock

Additional support includes Signal Companies, EME detachments, Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads, and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs). Emergency provisions for 25,000 people, along with tent cities, water supply units, and essential equipment have been arranged.

The Army is also using real-time convoy tracking systems integrating drone and camera feeds, allowing faster threat response and better coordination among security agencies. Helicopters are on standby for rapid evacuations and emergency responses.

“Operation SHIVA 2025 represents a comprehensive blend of manpower, technology, and preparedness to ensure a secure and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees,” an official said.

The Yatra, which began on July 3, will conclude on August 9.

Over 18K Visit Cave Shrine On Friday

Over 18,000 pilgrims on Friday paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

A total of 18,010 pilgrims had darshan at the 3800-metre high holy cave shrine on Friday, they said.

The yatris included 12,838 males, 4,343 females, 223 children, 141 sadhus, eight sadhvis, two transgenders and 455 security forces personnel.

So far, a total of 1,63,726 yatris have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, the officials added.