Characteristics And Production Process Of Drinkable Yogurt
Drinkable yogurt refers to fermented coagulated milk that undergoes blending, stirring, and low-pressure homogenization to significantly reduce viscosity. It transitions from a semi-solid state to a fluid form, allowing direct consumption. Classified as a flavored yogurt, this product is already widespread internationally. However, due to limited domestic production and its unique advantages, it is introduced in this column.
I. Characteristics - Traditional plain or flavored yogurts are highly nutritious and feature a distinct fermented milk flavor, but they are typically consumed with a spoon and cannot be directly drunk. Their flavor variations are also limited due to challenges in adding supplementary ingredients. In contrast, lactic acid bacteria beverages offer convenience and diverse flavors but lack nutritional value compared to pure yogurt due to lower milk content.
Drinkable yogurt combines the advantages of both: high nutritional value, rich fermented milk flavor, smooth texture for direct consumption, and ease of incorporating additional nutrients or flavorings. It is an ideal choice for consumers seeking nutrition, convenience, and a variety of taste experiences.
II. Production Process - Flowchart:Fresh milk → Purification → Standardization → Sterilization → Cooling → Inoculation → Fermentation → Stirring → Blending → Homogenization → Filling
Supplementary steps: Stabilizers, white sugar → Dissolution → Filtration → Sterilization
III. Key Considerations 1. Stability IssuesEven standard stirred yogurt may exhibit whey separation after storage (typically 4 days or less). Drinkable yogurt, with its disrupted gel structure, faces more severe whey separation, often visible by the second day. Selecting appropriate Food Additives Stabilizers is critical. Common stabilizers include pectin and PGA, but their standalone use is insufficient. Effective solutions require compound stabilizers combining multiple hydrocolloids and auxiliary components. Notably:
Post-fermentation stabilizers: Certain compound stabilizers designed for post-fermentation addition may affect fermentation if added prematurely.
Pre-fermentation stabilizers: These can be added post-production but may offer inferior stability compared to pre-fermentation application.
2. Contamination Risks - Drinkable yogurt production involves multiple steps and prolonged exposure to external environments, increasing contamination risks. Strict hygiene controls for production facilities and equipment are essential. Poor sanitation can severely impact product flavor, shelf life, food safety, and consistency.
This translation ensures technical accuracy while maintaining the original article's structure and intent, adhering to industry-standard terminology for food science and production processes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment