Japanese Envoy Leads Delegation To Dholera SIR, Reviews Semiconductor And Urban Infrastructure

Japanese Ambassador to India Keiichi Ono led a delegation of senior representatives from leading Japanese companies on an official visit to Dholera Special Investment Region (Dholera SIR), India's greenfield smart industrial city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

The visit represents a significant step forward in industrial cooperation between India and Japan, underpinned by shared commitments to innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development.

The two-day engagement began with a conference session in Ahmedabad on July 9, 2025, followed by a comprehensive site visit to Dholera Special Investment Region on July 10, 2025.

The Japanese delegation conducted an extensive ground tour of the city's planned infrastructure and facilities, accompanied by officials from Dholera Industrial City Development Ltd. (DICDL) and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC).

During the site visits, the delegation examined key infrastructure components including the Water Treatment Plant, Canal Front Development, Power Substation, the under-construction Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication plant, and the ABCD Building, which houses the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) and the Experience Centre.

The delegation received detailed briefings on the Tata Electronics semiconductor fabrication facility, which is being developed in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) of Taiwan.

The delegation also reviewed Dholera's comprehensive social infrastructure plans, which include a multi-specialty hospital, fire station, integrated school, premium guest house, residential and commercial complexes, and hospitality hubs.

These facilities are designed to establish Dholera as a fully liveable and investor-ready smart city that supports both industrial development and quality of life for residents.

This comprehensive approach positions Dholera as more than just an industrial base, serving as a model for integrated urban development.

The conference session on July 9 featured opening remarks by Kazuko Sakuma, Resident Executive Officer & Regional Head for Asia Pacific at Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Yu Yoshida, Chief Representative of JETRO Ahmedabad.

Mona K. Khandhar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of Gujarat, also addressed the gathering.

The session featured presentations on India's evolving industrial ecosystem and Dholera's emergence as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

Ambassador Keiichi Ono concluded the session with a special address, expressing appreciation for India's vision for semiconductors and smart cities while reaffirming Japan's continued support for India's economic transformation.

