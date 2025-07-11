Zni Drops New Single And Music Video“Better” - A Sultry, Stylized Vibe Shot In Phoenix, Arizona

ZNi

- ZNiSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zimbabwean American International artist ZNi has officially dropped his new single and music video,“Better” - a sultry, stylized vibe blending rhythm, flow, and lyrical precision. The track, distributed by The Orchard, is now available on all major streaming platforms, with the official video streaming on YouTube .Following the success of his Adventure EP , ZNi returns with“Better,” a polished track that sets a steady pace and leans into unmistakable groove. The song effortlessly fuses Afrobeats-inspired rhythms with Urban undertones, wrapped in ZNi's signature vocal tone and global sound.Shot entirely in Phoenix, Arizona, the“Better” music video takes a cinematic approach that lets the track lead. A couple moves through a series of visually composed scenes-swimming, dancing, and pacing with the beat-bringing the song's stylized groove to life. The setting, a sleek private estate, adds texture without distraction, allowing rhythm, movement, and styling to carry the visual.“This song is about that one person who makes everything better,” says ZNi.“It's got that sexy, soulful energy I think we all need right now.”Known for his magnetic presence and genre-blending approach, ZNi continues to emerge as a powerful force in the Afrobeats and global fusion scene. With“Better,” he opens a new chapter rooted in authenticity, sensuality, and sonic elegance.

