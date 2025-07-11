Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Deeply Regrets US Sanctions On UN Special Rapporteur Over Gaza


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 11 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) said on Friday it "deeply regrets" over the sanctions imposed by the United States on Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in occupied Palestinian territories.
The sanctions followed her criticism of US policy since the outbreak of the war in Gaza and her accusations against the Israeli occupation of committing genocide.
EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told reporters "The European Union strongly supports the United Nations human rights system and we deeply regret the decision to impose sanctions on Francesca Albanese, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories".
The United States announced Wednesday that it had imposed sanctions on Albanese, citing what it described as "her repeated calls for action against American officials and companies".
In a report last week, the UN Special Rapporteur accused dozens of global companies including some based in the United States of supporting the Israeli occupation's activities in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and called for measures to be taken against them. (end)
