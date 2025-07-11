Maharashtra Minister Caught On Video With Bag Of Cash? Sanjay Raut, Aaditya Thackeray Slam Shirsat

Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat is at the centre of a major controversy after a video surfaced showing him smoking in a bedroom, with a large bag suspected to be full of cash beside him. Another suitcase is also visible nearby, along with a pet dog.

The video went viral just one day after Shirsat received a notice from the Income Tax Department, seeking an explanation for a sharp increase in his personal wealth between the 2019 and 2024 Assembly Elections.

Shindes men on radar. Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Shirsat's video surfaced where half opened bag with bundle of notes lying near his bed. Shirsat confirmed the authenticity of this video. Shirsat also facing inquiry in purchase of hotel at Rs 65 Cr against mkt rate of Rs120 Cr. twitter/KW5CeiPMeu

Sanjay Raut's post targets PM Modi, Amit Shah and CM Fadnavis

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut shared the video on X, writing in Hindi that it must be seen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"This thrilling video should be watched by the Prime Minister and Home Minister! What is happening in the country?" Raut wrote. He added in another post,“I feel pity for Chief Minister Fadnavis. How many more times will he just sit and watch his reputation being torn to shreds?”

Aaditya Thackeray joins in

Aaditya Thackeray, also from the Shiv Sena (UBT), slammed Shirsat and questioned the origin of the cash.“Today, it's Sanjay Shirsat sitting in his vest and underwear, with bags of cash beside him. Who gave him the money? Will the tax department take action?” he asked.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray reportedly referred to the popular political slang '50 khokhe, ekdum okay', often used by the opposition to accuse the ruling coalition of corruption.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the viral video of Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "... Today, it's Sanjay Sirsat, sitting in his vest and underwear. We talk about 'Khokhe' (boxes of cash), '50 Khokhe, Ekdum Okay', one is clearly seen in the video.... twitter/JpiMcOUujK

In another post on X, Thackeray wrote:

Shirsat says the bag had clothes, not cash

Shirsat denied the allegations and said the bag next to him contained clothes, not money. He also confirmed that the Income Tax Department had sent him a notice after receiving complaints about his rising assets.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On a purported viral video showing him sitting beside a bag filled with cash, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat says, "This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. I am sitting comfortably in my house, and my dog is sitting as well. Someone has recorded... twitter/SwPiZVmnWe

“Some people had a problem with me and filed a complaint. I requested more time to respond to the notice. I will give a proper reply. Nothing wrong has been done,” he said.

Earlier, Shirsat claimed that Shrikant Shinde, son of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, also received a similar notice. However, he later withdrew the statement, saying he had no such information.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On getting notice from the Income Tax department, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat says, "Income Tax Department scans everyone. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and I got notices. One must respond to the Income Tax Department. I was asked to submit a reply by July... twitter/85usSa077r

This incident comes just days after another leader from the Shinde Sena faction, Sanjay Gaikwad, was booked for assaulting a canteen worker over the quality of food served to him.

CM Devendra Fadnavis has condemned Gaikwad's actions, but opposition parties are demanding strict punishment, saying the ruling alliance is becoming increasingly lawless.