Congress Fighting For Survival With Programmes Like 'Save The Constitution': BJP

Bhubaneswar, July 11 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday targeted the opposition Congress, saying that the grand old party is fighting to save its existence under the garb of programmes like 'Save the Constitution'.

It is pertinent here to mention that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal are in Odisha to attend a grand 'Save the Constitution' rally to be held at Baramunda Ground in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Addressing a press meet, senior BJP leader Biranchinarayan Tripathy said, "The vote percentage of Congress continues to decline by every election. The number of Congress MPs could not even touch the three-digit mark during the last three general elections."

"Given the way the Congress party's organisation is decimating day by day, I feel this is not a 'Sambidhan Bachao Samabesh', but rather a 'Congress Bachao Samabesh' - an attempt to save its existence," Tripathy said.

He further stated that Congress's allegations of an attack on the Constitution are like someone living in a glasshouse throwing stones at others.

Tripathy also alleged that the Congress does not have internal democracy and is ruled by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

The senior BJP leader also took a dig at the Congress, saying that the party has made several amendments to the Constitution, including its Preamble.

He also stated that the Congress had strangled the Constitution by imposing Emergency in 1975 and made at least five amendments during that period, putting all the opposition leaders in jail.

Tripathy stated that, in contrast to the previous Congress-led government at the Centre, the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extending full support to the Odisha government in terms of financial aid and development initiatives.

"During the previous Congress-led government under former PM Manmohan Singh, some Odia MPs had approached him regarding various projects and issues concerning Odisha. In response, former Prime Minister Singh said, "Is money growing on trees to give to Odisha?' This reflects their attitude toward the state," alleged Tripathy.

On Kharge's "derogatory" remarks against President Droupadi Murmu, Tripathy demanded that the Congress leader offer an apology for "insulting" her.

President Murmu hails from the state and belongs to the tribal community.

Notably, Kharge had addressed the President as "Murma ji" during an event.