Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TİKA)'S Sustainable Support For Emergency Medicine Capacity In The Gambia
The Emergency Medicine Capacity Building Program (ATKAP), launched in 2021 by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in cooperation with the Ministries of Health of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of The Gambia, continues to yield lasting results.
The Introduction to Emergency Response Training (ADG+), which started as part of the project, is now delivered by Gambian doctors thanks to the“training of trainers” model. TİKA continues to support the program by providing modern training equipment.
In the second phase of the 2025 program, a total of 50 healthcare providers participated in the training held at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, which included extensive theoretical and practical modules on emergency response, trauma management, disaster planning, and teamwork during crises.
With ATKAP, TİKA continues to strengthen local health capacity through similar trainings held in various countries.
