Stingray To Release Its Financial Results For The First Quarter Of Fiscal 2026
Details of the Conference Call
Via the internet at
Via telephone: (+1) 800-717-1738, Montreal (+1) 514-400-3792, Toronto (+1) 289-514-5100 or New-York (+1) 646-307-1865
Conference Call Rebroadcast
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, September 6, 2025, by dialing (+1) 888-660-6264, Toronto (+1) 289-819-1325 or New York (+1) 646-517-3975 and entering passcode 80029.
About Stingray
Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of global music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, 97 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit .CONTACT: Contact information: Mathieu Peloquin Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications Stingray Group Inc. (514) 664-1244, ext. 2362 ...
