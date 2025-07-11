African Representation At National Basketball Association (NBA) 2K26 Summer League 2025
|
Name
|
Country
|
NBA Team
|
Lamine Krideche
|
Algeria
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
Carlos Morais
|
Angola
|
New York Knicks
|
Francois Enyegue
|
Cameroon
|
Charlotte Hornets
|
Antonio Moreira
|
Cape Verde
|
Atlanta Hawks
|
Solo Diabate
|
Côte D'Ivoire
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
Pierrot Ilunga
|
Democratic Republic of the Congo
|
Detroit Pistons
|
Mostafa Kejo
|
Egypt
|
Los Angeles Lakers
|
Marawan Sarhan
|
Egypt
|
Miami Heat
|
Wael Badr
|
Egypt
|
Portland Blazers
|
Haytham Kamel
|
Egypt
|
Utah Jazz
|
Fenan Atobrhan
|
Eritrea
|
Houston Rockets
|
Ruth Bibeyi
|
Gabon
|
Indiana Pacers
|
Reda Rhalimi
|
Morocco
|
Denver Nuggets
|
Akil Driss
|
Morocco
|
Toronto Raptors
|
Mohammed Abdulrahman
|
Nigeria
|
Washington Wizards
|
Prosper Naci
|
Rwanda
|
Philadelphia 76ers
|
Abdallah Mbaye
|
Senegal
|
Chicago Bulls
|
Matar Mbodji
|
Senegal
|
Dallas Mavericks
|
Samba Fall
|
Senegal
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
Moratiemang Jr. Mmoloke
|
South Africa
|
Boston Celtics
|
Igor Lunnemann
|
South Africa
|
New Orleans Pelicans
|
Lindokuhle Sibankulu
|
South Africa
|
Sacramento Kings
|
Amine Rzig
|
Tunisia
|
LA Clippers
