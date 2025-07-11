Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cairo Echoes Calls For Protecting Palestinians, Ensuring Aid


2025-07-11 05:05:09
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty underlined Friday his country's calls for protecting Palestinians and ensuring humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip amid tragic humanitarian conditions.
Abdelatty made the remarks in a phone call with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, which revolved around the latest regional developments, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
During the phone conversation, Abdelatty kept Wadephul posted on the current situation in the Gaza Strip, ceasefire negotiations and release of prisoners.
He also briefed the German foreign minister on Egypt's preparations for hosting the Early Recovery and Rehabilitation in Gaza Conference.
He stressed that it is essential to create political horizons to attain a fair and sustainable settlement to the Palestinian cause and ensure the Palestinian rights, mainly self-determination and an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem being its capital.
Concerning Egyptian-German relations, the Egyptian foreign minister commended close ties between both countries, while appreciating the role of German companies in supporting development projects in Egypt. (end)
