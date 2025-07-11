'Huge Honour, Something To Reflect On When I'm Finished': Starc On Landmark 100Th Test

MENAFN - IANS) Kingston, July 11 (IANS) Ahead of his landmark 100th Test match on Sunday, speedster Mitchell Starc reflected on his long journey and injury battles which he overcame to prove his longevity in the red-ball format.

Starc is set to become only the second Australian fast bowler, after Glenn McGrath, to reach the milestone when he takes the field for the third and final Test against the West Indies in Kingston on Sunday. The day-night match also presents Australia with a chance to complete a series sweep.

"I've looked after or tried to look after my body and be able to find ways through pain barriers to make an impact for the team," Starc told com ahead of reaching the milestone that only 15 of Australia's 471 Test cricketers have managed.

"I've been a player that's been injured and left them a man down before and I never wanted to do that again. So to find ways when things weren't going well, or things were sore, or if I was carrying something, to still be able to push through and finish games and still be impactful, was part of it.

"But I've also had a lot of help along the way, with trainers and physios and my best mates being teammates, all helped me to keep playing and wanting to compete and still be a part of the group."

With only five wickets needed to reach the coveted 400 mark, Starc could be in for a double celebration if he joins McGrath in achieving the feat in Kingston.

"I didn't think I'd play one (Test). (It's) pretty humbling to play that much. A huge honour, probably something more to reflect on when I'm finished," said Starc.

"Anytime you're mentioned alongside some of those names, like Glenn (and) I've been fortunate enough to play with Mitchell Johnson (73 Tests), 'Sidds' (Peter Siddle, 67 Tests) and 'Rhino' (Ryan Harris, 27 Tests) and to have a bit of relationship with Brett (Lee, 76 Tests), I've been very lucky through cricket to a meet those guys and then play alongside or learn different pieces from them.

"I've had Craig McDermott (71 Tests) as bowling coach and (current Australia assistant coach) Dan Vettori (113 Tests, 362 wickets) has taken a lot of Test wickets as well, so if I do get there, that'd be incredibly humbling.

"And I guess it just means I'm a bit older. But to have some impact along (the way) in those games, to get somewhere near the 400-mark has been good fun."