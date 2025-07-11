Sprouted Grain Milk: Fuel Your Day With This Nutrient-Rich, Plant-Based Drink
This nutritious and tasty sprouted grain milk offers numerous health benefits. Learn how to make this power-packed drink at home.Nutritious and delicious sprouted grain milk is a gift of health, energy, and nourishment. It aids digestion, provides nutrients, strengthens bones, manages weight, and boosts immunity.Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Ginger, Pistachios, Pumpkin seeds, Walnuts, Milk, Water
Start by soaking all the grains (ragi, jowar, bajra) overnight. Drain and leave them covered for 1–2 days until they sprout. This process boosts their nutritional value and makes them easier to digest.
Once sprouted, allow the grains to dry completely. Separately, dry roast the sprouted grains, nuts (almonds, peanuts, cashews, walnuts), seeds (pumpkin), and fresh ginger until fragrant and lightly golden. This step enhances flavour and improves shelf life.
Once cooled, blend all roasted ingredients into a fine powder. Store this nutritious mix in an airtight container for convenience.
Take 2–3 tablespoons of the powder, mix with water to make a smooth paste, and heat on medium flame until it reaches a light boil. Stir continuously to avoid lumps.
Add hot milk (or your preferred milk alternative) to the mix and stir well. Sweeten naturally with jaggery or dates if desired. Enjoy warm or chilled!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment