White House Post On 'Superman Trump' Takes Social Media By Storm: 'Quickly Fly To Jeffrey Epstein's Island'
In a post on X, the White House stated,“The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.”
The latest film from Warner Bros Pictures will hit the big screens in the United States on July 11. The photo of“Superman Trump” is doing the rounds on social media and has amassed over 1.2 million views and a number of reactions. A user wrote,“So he can quickly fly to Jeffrey Epstein's island?” Another user remarked,“That awkward moment when even Germany thinks you're Hitler...”
A third user joked,“Amazing. A new age of heroes is among us all.” A fourth user quipped,“Never leaving this app no matter how psycho the owner gets.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
CommentsNo comment