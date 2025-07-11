White House Post On 'Superman Trump' Takes Social Media By Storm: 'Quickly Fly To Jeffrey Epstein's Island'

MENAFN - Live Mint) The White House on Thursday shared an edited photo of US President Donald Trump in Superman costume. This social media post comes ahead of US release of by James Gunn directorial superhero movie - Superman.

In a post on X, the White House stated,“The symbol of hope. Truth. Justice. The American way. Superman Trump.”

The latest film from Warner Bros Pictures will hit the big screens in the United States on July 11. The photo of“Superman Trump” is doing the rounds on social media and has amassed over 1.2 million views and a number of reactions. A user wrote,“So he can quickly fly to Jeffrey Epstein's island?” Another user remarked,“That awkward moment when even Germany thinks you're Hitler...”

A third user joked,“Amazing. A new age of heroes is among us all.” A fourth user quipped,“Never leaving this app no matter how psycho the owner gets.”