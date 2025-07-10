The Art Of Leadership By Dag Heward-Mills Is One Of The Best Books On Leadership

In an era where effective leadership is needed more than ever in churches, businesses, and ministries, the acclaimed book The Art of Leadership by Dag Heward-Mills has emerged as one of the most practical and transformational resources available for Christian leaders around the world.

Written by the renowned evangelist, pastor, and author of over 70 Christian titles, The Art of Leadership delivers clear, biblical, and time-tested principles that help leaders rise above mediocrity and become fruitful stewards of their calling. The book continues to be widely recommended in leadership training programs, Bible colleges, and among pastors and ministry workers worldwide.

A Practical Manual for Today's Leaders

The Art of Leadership addresses the core areas every Christian leader must master, including:



How to lead with integrity and spiritual authority

How to handle disloyalty and disobedience

How to train and raise leaders under you

How to balance vision with administration How to stay anointed, focused, and fruitful in ministry



Dag Heward-Mills draws from his decades of experience overseeing a global denomination - the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC) - with over 6,000 churches in more than 90 countries. His unique combination of spiritual depth and practical insight makes this book an essential leadership manual for pastors, church planters, and anyone called to influence others .

“True leadership is not about position, title, or charisma. It is about sacrifice, loyalty, and a heart to serve,” says Heward-Mills in the book's opening chapters.

Unlike many leadership books that lean heavily on corporate models or motivational theories, The Art of Leadership is unapologetically Scripture-based, ministry-tested, and spiritually grounded . It equips readers with tools not only to lead effectively, but to build lasting structures, grow loyal teams, and endure through seasons of adversity.

A Must-Have for Every Christian Leader

Already read and used by thousands of leaders across Africa, Europe, North America, and Asia, The Art of Leadership is being hailed as a “go-to guide for impactful leadership in ministry and beyond.”

The book is available in paperback and digital formats through Amazon, Apple Books, and major Christian bookstores , and is part of the curriculum in several ministry training centers including the prestigious Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Center in Ghana.

About the Author

Dag Heward-Mills is a healing evangelist, teacher, author, and the founder of the UD-OLGC , a global denomination with a strong emphasis on church planting, missions, and leadership development. His books - such as Loyalty and Disloyalty, Model Marriage, and Transform Your Pastoral Ministry - have empowered countless Christians to serve God with excellence and purpose.