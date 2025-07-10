403
Min. Al-Omar Announces Launch Of DCO AI Ethics Evaluator
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of State for Communication Affairs and current chair of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Council for 2025, Omar Saud Al-Omar officially announced on Thursday the launch of the "DCO AI Ethics Evaluator."
It is a comprehensive digital policy tool designed to help individuals and organizations systematically assess and address ethical considerations in their AI systems, he noted in a speech to the high-level forum of the (AI for Good Summit 2025) held concurrently with the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS+20) in Geneva, Switzerland.
This tool aims to guide developers and users of AI technologies regarding the potential impact on human rights alignment with ethical standards and the application of strategies to mitigate these impacts through a structured self-assessment questionnaire covering seven categories of risks based on the DCO's Principles for Ethical AI, Al-Omar pointed out.
He explained that the tool was developed based on the DCO's research in AI governance and extensive consultations with experts and relevant stakeholders.
Minister Al-Omar stressed that the DCO is making steady progress toward achieving its goals by translating its commitments into concrete actions including the launch of this new policy tool.
He called for enhancing cross-sector cooperation to ensure the ethical and responsible development and deployment of AI technologies.
In a related statement the DCO emphasized that this tool represents a significant step forward in translating the DCO Principles for Ethical AI which were endorsed by the Organization's 16 Member States into actionable and practical guidance.
The tool is designed to help individuals, organizations and governments assess and address ethical considerations related to AI systems with a particular focus on human rights risks. It generates an analytical report with actionable recommendations.
For her part Secretary-General of the DCO Deemah Al-Yahya stated in the press release, "We are laying down a shared ethical foundation. Because AI without ethics is not progress it's a threat.
A threat to human dignity to public trust and to the very values that bind our societies together."
She stressed that this policy tool is designed not only for governments but also as a practical reference for all key players shaping the digital economy ensuring that innovation moves forward without compromising fundamental human principles.
"This is not just another checklist. This is a principled stand," she noted.
"The DCO AI Ethics Evaluator takes our Member States' shared values and turns them into real enforceable action confronting algorithmic bias data exploitation and hidden ethical blind spots.
"It is built on global best practices and grounded in the fundamentals of human rights. This tool gives developers, regulators and innovators the power to transform abstract ethics into tangible accountability," Al-Yahya added.
"From fairness audits and privacy safeguards to transparency scoring and accountability mechanisms the Evaluator guides users through real risk assessments across seven critical dimensions delivering tailored recommendations for every role in the AI lifecycle."
"This isn't just a diagnostic it's a compass" she emphasized. "A tool to help nations and innovators stay on course toward human-centered rights-driven AI.
"We launched it because ethical AI is not a luxury it is urgent. It is non-negotiable. And it is a responsibility we all share." she went on.
During the launch event the Chief of Digital Economy Intelligence at the DCO Alaa Abdulaal provided a detailed demonstration of the tool stating "The future of AI will not be shaped by how fast we code but by the values that we choose to encode."
The launch event brought together a wide range of ministers policymakers AI experts and civil society representatives from around the world contributing meaningfully to the global dialogue on AI governance.
The event concluded with a strong call for cross-sector collaboration to ensure the ethical development and deployment of AI technologies.
According to the statement several Member States and private sector entities have already expressed interest in piloting the DCO AI Ethics Evaluator in their AI governance efforts.
"With this launch the DCO reaffirms its leadership in promoting inclusive digital cooperation and ensuring that emerging technologies serve the interests of people societies and sustainable development". The statement explained. (end)
