Proficient Auto Logistics Wins Toyota Quality Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PAL recognized as top performer in Toyota's finished vehicle logistics network

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Auto Logistics (PAL) earned Toyota Logistics Services' (TLS) 2025 Quality Award for Finished Vehicle Logistics in the truck category.

PAL received the recognition at Toyota's annual Logistics Supplier Conference awards ceremony, where top-performing logistics partners are celebrated.

“This award represents the dedication of our entire team to deliver quality service," said Amy Rice, President and Chief Operating Officer at Proficient Auto Logistics. "In today's challenging automotive market, our customers need partners who can adapt quickly, serve changing supply chain needs, and maintain high service standards. This recognition from Toyota validates our commitment to excellence."

TLS' Quality Award recognizes strong performance in finished vehicle transport, including on-time delivery, damage-free handling, and customer service.

“We value partnership and problem solving in our supplier community. Our supplier awards recognize top performers across a number of categories. This year, we were pleased to recognize Proficient Auto Logistics with the Quality Award for our Finished Vehicle Logistics truck category," said Stu Logdon, Senior Manager of Transportation at TLS.

Proficient Auto Logistics specializes in finished vehicle transport, providing reliable, safe, and flexible auto logistics solutions nationwide.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

We are a leading specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. Through the combination of seven industry-leading operating companies since our IPO in 2024, we operate one of the largest auto transportation fleets in North America. We offer a broad range of auto transportation and logistics services, primarily focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country.

Investor Relations:

Brad Wright

Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Phone: 904-506-4317

email: ...