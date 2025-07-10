Tennis Player Shot Dead By Father In Haryana's Gurugram

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Gurugram- Former tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father Thursday at the family's double-storey home in the upscale Sushant Lok area, police said.

Deepak Yadav, 49, confessed to killing his daughter and was arrested, police said.

The incident took place around 2 pm when Radhika Yadav was on the first floor, cooking food in the kitchen.

Deepak Yadav fired at least five gunshots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, and killed her on the spot.

Her mother, who was on the ground floor, rushed upstairs after hearing the gunshots, which, she said, sounded like a pressure cooker blast.

Police seized a .32 bore licensed revolver, which Deepak Yadav, originally a native of Wazirabad village, allegedly used in the murder.

The 25-year-old state-level player lived in Sector 57 of Sushant Lok-II with her father, her mother, and her brother.

According to sources, Deepak Yadav confessed that he shot at Radhika because he was often taunted for living off her income.

Police, however, in an official statement, claimed that a tennis academy Radhika ran was the bone of contention between the father and the daughter.

“Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was not happy with it,” Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Singh said.

Police rushed Radhika to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

On the complaint of Radhika's uncle, an FIR was registered at Sector 56 Police Station, and Deepak Yadav was arrested.