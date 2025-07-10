Ambassador Of Peace, Martyr Of The Nation: Who Was Maulana Khan Zeb Shaheed?
The incident occurred near Shandai Mor in Khar tehsil as Maulana Khan Zeb was actively campaigning for the march scheduled for July 13.
Early Life and Education
Maulana Khan Zeb was born in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur. He completed his matriculation from the Government High School Nawagai and went on to graduate in Islamic studies under the Dars-e-Nizami curriculum in 1999. Belonging to the Salarzai-Shaykhan subtribe of the Tarkalani clan, his family has long-standing roots in the Char Mang and Nawagai areas.
A significant number of their extended family also reside in Sheikh Kalay near Mathra in Peshawar, a village with over 250 households.
Political Journey in a Secular Space
Though a religious scholar by training, Maulana Khan Zeb was affiliated with the secular Awami National Party (ANP), a reflection of his family's deep-rooted ties to the organization.
He was the younger brother of central ANP leader and former National Assembly candidate Sheikh Jehanzada. Khan Zeb contested the 2023 general elections on ANP's ticket from NA-8 (Bajaur), securing 12,069 votes and significant public support.
Academic ContributionsA devoted disciple of the renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh
- Hadith Maulana Hassan Jan, Maulana Khan Zeb didn't limit himself to religious service.
He filled a critical gap in local historiography by authoring a book in Pashto, aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural and historical legacy of Bajaur. His work was especially appreciated by the youth, giving them a meaningful connection to their past.
He also actively contributed thought pieces to several outlets including Daily Shahbaz, Tribal News Network, and Pakhtun Magazine, and frequently engaged audiences through his personal social media platforms.
Living Under Constant Threat
Khan Zeb's life was often in danger. During Operation Sherdil, his house came under shelling, leaving three women in his family severely injured. Despite the dangers, he refused to abandon his homeland.
One particularly harrowing incident was when he led the funeral prayer for the poet Islam Armani, defying a ban imposed by militants. In his own words, Maulana wrote that he understood the risks, but chose faith and Pashtun honor over fear, decision that earned him both reverence and enmity.
Militants launched two missile attacks on his residence, one of which exploded just 10 feet above him, causing hearing loss for over a week. Yet, neither he nor his family wavered in their commitment to peace and resistance.
The Final Attack and Martyrdom
Eyewitnesses report that Maulana Khan Zeb was actively involved in the Aman Pasoon campaign around 3 PM when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle at Shandai Mor. He and a colleague died on the spot; three others were critically injured.
A Life Larger Than Death
“May God grant him paradise, he was a truly free soul.”
These words sum up the legacy of Maulana Khan Zeb: a scholar, a historian, a peace activist, and above all, a fearless voice for his people.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Enkrypt Integrates SPACE ID's Payment ID For Seamless CEX Transfers
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Cregis At Ifx Cyprus 2025: Presents Scalable Infrastructure For Forex Digital Transformation
CommentsNo comment