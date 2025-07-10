Ambassador Of Peace, Martyr Of The Nation: Who Was Maulana Khan Zeb Shaheed?

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) During a peace campaign known as Aman Pasoon in Bajaur, Maulana Khan Zeb and one of his companions were martyred while three others were injured in a gun attack by unidentified assailants.

The incident occurred near Shandai Mor in Khar tehsil as Maulana Khan Zeb was actively campaigning for the march scheduled for July 13.

Early Life and Education

Maulana Khan Zeb was born in Nawagai tehsil of Bajaur. He completed his matriculation from the Government High School Nawagai and went on to graduate in Islamic studies under the Dars-e-Nizami curriculum in 1999. Belonging to the Salarzai-Shaykhan subtribe of the Tarkalani clan, his family has long-standing roots in the Char Mang and Nawagai areas.

A significant number of their extended family also reside in Sheikh Kalay near Mathra in Peshawar, a village with over 250 households.

Political Journey in a Secular Space

Though a religious scholar by training, Maulana Khan Zeb was affiliated with the secular Awami National Party (ANP), a reflection of his family's deep-rooted ties to the organization.

He was the younger brother of central ANP leader and former National Assembly candidate Sheikh Jehanzada. Khan Zeb contested the 2023 general elections on ANP's ticket from NA-8 (Bajaur), securing 12,069 votes and significant public support.

Academic Contributions

Hadith Maulana Hassan Jan, Maulana Khan Zeb didn't limit himself to religious service. He filled a critical gap in local historiography by authoring a book in Pashto, aimed at preserving and promoting the rich cultural and historical legacy of Bajaur. His work was especially appreciated by the youth, giving them a meaningful connection to their past. He also actively contributed thought pieces to several outlets including Daily Shahbaz, Tribal News Network, and Pakhtun Magazine, and frequently engaged audiences through his personal social media platforms. Living Under Constant Threat Khan Zeb's life was often in danger. During Operation Sherdil, his house came under shelling, leaving three women in his family severely injured. Despite the dangers, he refused to abandon his homeland. One particularly harrowing incident was when he led the funeral prayer for the poet Islam Armani, defying a ban imposed by militants. In his own words, Maulana wrote that he understood the risks, but chose faith and Pashtun honor over fear, decision that earned him both reverence and enmity. Militants launched two missile attacks on his residence, one of which exploded just 10 feet above him, causing hearing loss for over a week. Yet, neither he nor his family wavered in their commitment to peace and resistance. The Final Attack and Martyrdom Eyewitnesses report that Maulana Khan Zeb was actively involved in the Aman Pasoon campaign around 3 PM when unidentified gunmen opened fire on his vehicle at Shandai Mor. He and a colleague died on the spot; three others were critically injured. A Life Larger Than Death “May God grant him paradise, he was a truly free soul.”

These words sum up the legacy of Maulana Khan Zeb: a scholar, a historian, a peace activist, and above all, a fearless voice for his people.

A devoted disciple of the renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh